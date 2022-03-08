2022 KTM RC390 Launching Soon In India – 5 Things To Know

The next-generation KTM RC390 is expected to launch in the Indian market very soon, and here, we have listed the top five things we expect from it

KTM India has officially listed the next-generation RC390 on its website, which leads us to speculate that the new motorcycle will launch in our market very soon. The new-gen RC390 had its global debut in August last year, and fans in India are waiting eagerly for its launch here since.

Here, we have listed all the details and features that we expect from the forthcoming India-spec 2022 KTM RC390.

1. Design

The new-gen RC390 has a much sharper design than the outgoing model. At the front, we see a new headlamp design, along with fairing-mounted turn-indicators. The bike gets a new front fairing as well, along with a different fuel tank. The motorcycle also gets a new split-seat setup, while the 17-inch alloy wheels have a new design and are lighter than before.

2. Underpinnings

The new-gen RC390 gets a split steel trellis frame, similar to the one on KTM 390 Duke, which features a bolt-on rear sub-frame. The braking system continues to consist of a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, but they are mounted on the wheel spokes instead of the wheel hub. Thanks to all the changes, the new RC390 is much lighter than the outgoing version.

3. Powertrain

The engine will continue to be a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, but with different tuning. The maximum power will remain unchanged at 43.5 PS, but the peak torque will be up slightly to 37 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission. A quickshifter and a slipper & assist clutch will likely be offered as standard.

4. Equipment

We expect the motorcycle to get a few new features, like traction control, cornering ABS (dual-channel, adjustable), and adjustable clip-on handlebars. The headlamp will be upgraded to an all-LED unit now, while the turn indicators and taillight were already LED units.

The TFT instrument cluster (with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity) will continue forward unchanged. As per reports, adjustable front suspension could be available as well, similar to the international version.

5. Price and rivals

The outgoing KTM RC390 is currently priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the new-gen model will even be more expensive. This would bring it closer to Kawasaki Ninja 300 in terms of price, while TVS Apache RR310 will continue to be a more affordable alternative to it.