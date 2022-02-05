2022 KTM RC 390 May Get Adjustable Suspension; Launch Next Month

2022 KTM RC 390 is expected to go on sale alongside the updated 390 Adventure in the early parts of next month

In October 2021, KTM India launched the new generation RC 200 and RC 125 and also announced that the second generation RC 390 would be introduced in a few months’ time. Just as its smaller siblings, the 2022 KTM RC 390 comes with a host of changes as it ditches the razor-sharp styling in favour of a more touring-friendly look and the equipment list also gets upgraded.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is already on sale in the global markets and it will be interesting to see what the India-spec model packs. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the flagship supersport will more likely get an adjustable suspension at the front and the rear as well. It will be launched in the early parts of March 2022 reportedly.

The KTM RC 390 competes against TVS Apache RR 310 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India. The updated version of the Apache RR 310 was launched towards the end of August 2021 as the first model under the BTO customisation platform. It is offered in Dynamic kit and Race kit, and the former enables Kayaba 41 mm upside-down front forks that are fully adjustable alongside an adjustable 43 mm WP-sourced rear monoshock.

In 2020, KTM introduced the 390 Adventure but it does not come with an adjustable suspension, casting doubt over whether its fully-faired sibling would get the feature or not in its new avatar. The all-new RC 390 is expected to launch along with the updated 390 Adventure that saw the light in the United States last month.

The adv is not expected to get a fully adjustable suspension though in India. The 2022 KTM RC 390 will more likely feature an LED headlamp, LED tail lamps and turn signals, LED Daytime Running Lights, an all-new TFT instrument console, traction control, cornering ABS, supermoto ABS mode, quickshifter, etc.

Besides a more aerodynamic bodywork, the new-gen KTM RC 390 also gets a new seat, new lightweight footpegs and lighter trellis frame. It is equipped with a 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge adjustable USD with 30 clicks for compression and 30 clicks for rebound with new axle clamps and a hollow axle. At the rear, a new rebound and preload-adjustable split-piston WP Apex shock absorber is used globally.