2022 KTM RC 200 Unveiled, Gets Similar Design As Other RC Models

The updated KTM RC 200 has also shed the veil. It now pumps a few extra horses and some more torque

After reporting numerous developments, leaked images, and spy shots, we are happy to report that KTM has taken the veils off the new RC 200. By now, we have already seen the design of the RC 200, courtesy of the leaked images. However, it is only now the brand has officially revealed the motorcycle.

Talking of the design, it certainly looks like its smaller and larger siblings – RC 125 and RC 390. A new fairing is what it gets that helps the rider with better wind protection and improved aerodynamics. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the actual reduction in the aerodynamic drag coefficient. The company although claims that new styling helps in keeping the heat away from the rider.

The RC 200 now gets a bigger 13.7-litre fuel tank. In terms of features, the RC 200 will miss out on the coloured TFT LCD like the RC 390. Instead, it will come with a cheaper LCD instrument console seen on the 250 Adventure. It is indeed a welcome change, in comparison to the orthodox backlit panel seen on the model it replaces.

Yes! KTM has revised the ergonomics on the RC 200 to make it a little comfortable than what it was. With the introduction of new clip-on handlebars that are now 15 mm higher, the rider will have a slightly relaxed riding posture. Nevertheless, they can be lowered by 10 mm for an aggressive riding position.

The seat height increased by 4 mm, which in no way is a great change from an Indian rider’s perspective since the average Indian male height is 177 cm only. Thankfully, both the seats are new, and they come with improved padding for better riding comfort. Also, the updated model is lighter and tips the scale at 151 kilos.

The RC 200 continues to use the same 199.5cc motor, which now belts out 25.8 PS and 19.5 Nm. The airbox is bigger by 40 per cent to offer sharper throttle response. In addition, the engine gets carbon-coated cam levers now. Also, KTM is using a spray nozzle this time to keep the piston temperature in check.