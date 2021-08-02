2022 KTM RC 200 & RC 390 Pics Leaked; Launch Likely Soon

2022 KTM RC 390 gets a thoroughly redesigned package and a new sub-frame along with a new TFT instrument cluster

KTM India has been testing the new generation RC 200 and RC 390 for quite a while now and ever since the spy pictures of the test prototypes emerged, they have certainly seen mixed reactions. The Austrian manufacturer is certainly switching things up with the upcoming RC series and an all-new RC 125 could join the lineup at a later date.

The unofficial bookings for the 2022 KTM RC 390 are said to have commenced at some dealerships according to recent reports but no official comment on the launch date yet from the brand. Considering that we are approaching the tail end of the calendar year, the new-gen RC 200, as well as the RC 390, could be launched around the festive season or by December.

The leaked images of the upcoming RC 390 & RC 200 further compliments the speculations and they show the thoroughly redesigned package we have already discussed here. The 2022 KTM RC 200 has a more matured and bulkier stance due to the changes made and both the motorcycles have a number of resemblances as they should be including the new fairing design and including the new hexagonal headlamp unit. The 2022 RC390 gets the new flamboyant paint scheme with orange and blue mix reminisces that of the 1290 Super Duke R while a combo having black, yellow and white shades was caught on camera previously.

Gone are the sharp-looking body panels and fairing as the overhauled design takes plenty of inspiration from the RC8 on both the models. The dual-projector headlamps are ditched in favour of a more matured single-piece setup with new turn signals on either side and DRLs. The restyled fairing gives more prominence and certainly, a bigger bike feel and it could help in better aero stability.

It also gets a new sub-frame and a redesigned rear end with new tail lamp and sharper LED turn indicators and the new split seats are not as aggressively upswept as in the outgoing model. The clip-on handlebars have been raised giving an upright riding posture but the footpegs continue to be set rearwards and thus the aggressive rider’s triangle could be preserved.

The revised ergo could result in KTM pitching it as a touring friendly as well as a track tool while the new multi-spoke alloy wheels can also be seen along with a new TFT instrument console as in the 390 Duke with toggle switches. As for the performance, the same 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine will be retained.

It will likely continue to produce a maximum power output of 43.5 PS and 36 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a six-speed transmission. A dual-channel ABS will be offered and the fuel tank capacity could remain similar to the outgoing model. The 2022 KTM RC 200 will continue to use the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine developing around 25 PS and 19 Nm.