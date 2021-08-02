2022 KTM RC 125 Images Leaked Revealing All Key Details

2022 KTM RC 125 is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks and the images of new generation RC 200 and RC 390 have also been leaked

KTM India has the RC 125 sitting at the bottom of the brand’s faired supersport range and is due an upgrade just as its bigger siblings, the RC 200 and the RC 390. The images of the new generation trio have been leaked giving us necessary details into what all have changed. They have adopted similar design philosophy taking inspiration from the RC8 in some ways.

From the pictures, it is clear that the 2022 KTM RC 125 gets a similar orange and white colour scheme as the bigger RC 200 while another paint scheme has black base shade with contrast orange highlights – let alone new body graphics. Both have trellis painted in orange and the WP Apex rear monoshock in white colour and a newly designed 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels are also available.

The KTM RC 125 has been around for more than two years without any big changes and thus the new generation makes all the sense. In addition, the prices of the KTM 125 cc range have gone consistently up in recent times and the upcoming RC 125 with a host of changes will try to lure more people in. But is it a radical departure from the outgoing motorcycle?

As for the design, the 2022 KTM RC 125 has a redesigned headlamp unit ditching the dual projectors in favour of a single halogen setup and we do wish it was LED for the price tag it would have. The bulkier hexagonal headlamp is flanked by LED Daytime Running Lights with vertical LED turn signals positioned just above them.

The sharper and more appealing fairing as well as the fuel tank panel is accompanied by a new LED tail lamp and upward tilted exhaust system. The split seats look brand new with improved cushioning and the sleeker rearview mirrors are mounted on the taller windscreen. Both the 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 gain a new bolt-on sub-frame this time around.

The smaller RC is expected to get a revised instrument cluster but do not expect connectivity options. As for the performance, the same single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC, 124.7 cc engine producing 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm will be utilised – paired with a six-speed transmission.

The 2022 KTM RC 125 will continue to have 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with Bybre radial calipers, single-channel ABS system, WP-sourced 43 mm USD front forks, 820 mm seat height, 178.5 mm ground clearance, 1,341 mm long wheelbase, 9.5-litre fuel tank and kerb weight of just above 154 kilograms. But, the handlebar appears to be raised and the footpegs are rear set.

Over the last two years, the prices of the RC 125 have increased by around Rs. 33,000 as it currently costs Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect a price hike of around Rs. 10,000 in the upcoming model.