2022 KTM Duke range Launched With New Colours – 125, 200, 250, 390

2022 KTM Duke series has gained new colourways across the range without witnessing any price hikes; remains the same mechanically

KTM India has announced the launch of the updated Duke range for the domestic market as the 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke have been introduced with new colour schemes. It must be noted that KTM did not take this opportunity to hike the prices again as they remain similar to the previous prices.

The 2022 KTM 125 Duke is priced at Rs. 1.78 lakh while the 2022 KTM 200 Duke costs Rs. 1.91 lakh, 2022 KTM 250 Duke at Rs. 2.37 lakh and 2022 KTM Duke 390 at 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The entry-level 125 Duke can now be purchased with the Electronic Orange shade along with the new Ceramic shade. The combination of white, orange, blue and black does make it an appealing proposition.

The 2022 KTM 200 Duke and 250 Duke gain Dark Silver Metallic and Ebony Black paint schemes respectively giving a sportier vibe to the naked streetfighters. The range-topping 2022 KTM 390 Duke is now offered with the Dark Galvano paint scheme. Amidst the new paint schemes, no other mechanical changes have been made to all these motorcycles.

The 125 Duke is equipped with the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The 200 Duke makes 25.4 bhp and a torque of 19.5 Nm from the 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine and the highly desirable 250 Duke uses a 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine.

It is good enough to generate 29.6 bhp of max power and 24 Nm while the 390 Duke comes with a 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which kicks out 43 bhp and 37 Nm. The Austrian manufacturer owned by Bajaj Auto is currently testing the next-generation Duke range for the global as well as Indian markets.

It is expected to make its global debut sometime next year before making its way to India in the due course. The RC 200, RC 125 and RC 390 have gained their respective new generations this year in India with ergonomic, design and feature updates. Bajaj is also developing entry-level commuter based sporty-looking motorcycles based on a new tubular frame that debuted in the N250 and F250 last year.