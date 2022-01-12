2022 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs. 2.35 Lakh

2022 KTM 250 Adventure gains two new colour schemes namely KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue

KTM India has today announced the launch of the 2022 250 Adventure in the domestic market and bookings have commenced across all the authorised dealerships present in the country. The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer says EMI schemes would start at Rs. 6,300.

Compared to the previous model, KTM did not change the price of the adventure touring machine and is offered in two new colour schemes. Built on the same trellis frame as the 390 Adventure, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure continues to be powered by the 248 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine developing 30 PS maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

The two new colour schemes available are KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue, and speaking of the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes.”

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventures takes design inspiration from the KTM 450 Rally Dakar race bike and is constructed on the lightweight steel tubular trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame. It has a ground clearance of 200 mm and the suspension travel stands at 170 mm for the WP Apex USD front forks and 177 mm for the rear monoshock with 10-step preload adjustability helping in tackling tough off-road conditions.

It has a wheelbase length of 1,430 mm and a 26.5-degree steering rake angle. The rider seat is narrow in the front for easier reach to the ground and the tapered steel handlebar offers good control and a comfortable riding position while the footpegs are wide and robust helping in off-roading scenarios.

Other highlights in the KTM 250 Adventure are Bosche electronic fuel injection, a Dell’orto 38 mm throttle body assist and slipper clutch, LCD display with a button to select off-road ABS, 14.5-litre fuel tank, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyres, 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, and so on.