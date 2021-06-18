2022 Kia Telluride Unveiled With New Logo & More Standard Features

The changes to the 2022 Kia Telluride aren’t many, consisting of a new logo, a restyled front grille, and better standard equipment

Kia Telluride has been updated for the 2022 Model Year, featuring only minimal changes on the outside and inside. The SUV now gets an updated front grille, featuring a blacked-out mesh, along with the new Kia logo in the centre. The new logo appears on the tailgate as well, just above the Telluride badging, along with on the wheel centre caps and the steering wheel.

The ‘Nightfall Edition’ will continue to be on sale, featuring the same changes. As for the interior, there’s one major change on the LX and S trim levels; the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced by a 10.3-inch unit, which now comes standard across the range. These two trims now also get automatic climate control and the brand’s Highway Driving Assist.

Navigation-based adaptive cruise control with curve assist is standard equipment on the 2022 Telluride. Other than that, the SUV remains unchanged over the previous model year. The added features do bring in a price hike, but it isn’t too much. The base ‘LX’ trim is now priced at $32,790, while the ‘S’ trim is priced at $35,290, both featuring an increase of $600.

The ‘EX’ and ‘SX’ trims have a sticker price of $37,790 and $42,690, becoming dearer by $200. All prices listed above are for FWD variants, and an AWD system is available as a $2,000 option on all trim levels. The range-topping ‘SX Prestige’ trim, which comes standard with AWD, is priced at $46,890.

Kia Telluride continues to be powered by a 3.8-litre, naturally aspirated, V6 gasoline engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 291 HP and a maximum torque of 262 lb-ft (355 Nm). There is a single transmission option on offer here – an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia currently has no plans to bring the Telluride to the Indian market. The South Korean manufacturer is currently working on a new MPV, to rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo in our market. This upcoming Kia MPV has been spied during road tests on the streets of India as well as in South Korea, and we expect it to launch here by early-2022.