2022 Kia Telluride Leaked Online With New Logo & More Standard Features

2022 Kia Telluride gets an updated front fascia with new corporate logo and features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen will allegedly be standard

The Telluride was introduced by Kia as the model to have the largest footprint within the brand’s lineup and it has definitely been well received in the international markets. With many automakers updating their corporate logo, Kia jumped on the bandwagon as well and its latest crop of models have got the new logo including the 2021 Sonet and Seltos in India.

For the 2022 model year, the flagship Telluride appears to have received a host of changes inside and out, and it has allegedly been leaked online. The new corporate logo in the leaked images can be clearly seen and it sits in the middle of the reworked grille with black treatment. In the LX trims, the grille section will have chrome surrounds.

In other variants though, it will gain a satin chrome finished grille reportedly. The 2022 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition will follow a fully blacked-out theme instead. According to a report, the updated Telluride will have more standard features including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with three-way split screen.

In addition, Highway Driving Assist, two-zone automatic climate control, smart cruise control and navigation will be part of the standard package reportedly. We can expect Kia to unveil more details of the 2022 Telluride sometime later this year. The Telluride is already a stacked SUV in terms of equipment and standardising more features may attract more buyers.

With more standard equipment onboard, the prices of the 2022 Kia Telluride could go up by a considerable margin. The Kia Telluride is equipped with a 3.8-litre V6 engine producing 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque and it runs through an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels while an all-wheel-drive system can be had as an option.

Some of the other notable features in the eight-seater are forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, LED headlamps and fog lamps, dual sunroofs, 360-degree camera, Nappa leather, a HUD, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated second-row seats, smart key with push-button start, etc.

