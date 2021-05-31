2022 Kia Sportage Teased Ahead Of July Debut, Likely India Bound

The next-generation 2022 Kia Sportage will feature a bold and muscular exterior design, along with a futuristic and unique interior

Kia has released the first official teaser images for the upcoming fifth-generation Sportage SUV. The vehicle is scheduled to be officially unveiled in July 2021, in the manufacturer’s home market of South Korea. The new model will feature plenty of changes to the design, both on the exterior and interior.

The next-gen Sportage is based on Kia’s new design philosophy – Opposites United. The new design direction gives the vehicle a unique character, with both simplicity as well as aggression, as can be seen in these teaser images. The all-new Sportage also follows the carmaker’s recent rebrand, to establish itself as a sustainable mobility provider.

The SUV has an extremely muscular stance, with detailed creases and lines flowing across the surface. At the front, we see a unique headlamp design, which looks sharp and sleek, along with a wide front grill and the new Kia logo in the centre. The side profile also looks impressive, with a strong and well-defined silhouette. The rear section of the next-gen Sportage also looks extremely muscular, with a pair of unique-looking LED taillights and a sloping rear windscreen.

The interior design is also extremely eye-catchy, with the highlight being the new dual-screen dashboard; the infotainment touchscreen and the digital instrument cluster sit in a single housing, with a wide curved screen display. The passenger side of the dashboard has unique styling as well, with a fin-shaped AC vent near the centre.

“Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level.”

We expect the new-generation Sportage to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely in the near future. Kia India had previously stated that it would solely focus on SUVs and MPVs in India, and we expect the manufacturer to expand its SUV lineup with more premium offerings in our market, such as the Sportage.