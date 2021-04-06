2022 Kia Sportage Rear Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Codenamed ‘NQ5’, the next-gen Kia Sportage will feature plenty of changes to the design, along with an upgraded features list

The next-generation Kia Sportage has been spied once again during a road test, near Nürburgring. Thanks to the lack of camouflage on it, the tail-end of the upcoming SUV is almost completely visible. The most noticeable feature at the rear is the new Kia logo, which sits at the centre of the tailgate.

The SUV also gets LED taillights, which are sleeker and sharper-looking than before. Other than that, we can also see that the roof-mounted spoiler gets an integrated high-mount stop lamp. This particular test model was the short-wheelbase version, and Kia will also launch a long-wheelbase version of the 2022 Sportage in select international markets, like China.

Previous spy pictures have also revealed a few design details about the 2022 Kia Sportage. The front end of the upcoming SUV will feature re-positioned headlamps with a new design, along with the signature tiger-nose grille. The roofline slopes down towards the rear, more so than the outgoing model, while the C-pillars seem to have grown slimmer.

The 2022 Sportage will also feature major changes to the interior. The vehicle will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster (both expected to be 10.25-inch units). Kia will also offer plenty of convenience features as well as safety equipment, and of course, connected car tech would be available on the new-gen model.

The vehicle will share its platform with the new Hyundai Tucson, and we might see a lot of mechanical similarities between the two vehicles. Other than that, it has also been confirmed that the next-gen Sportage will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options on offer. The upcoming SUV will also get petrol and diesel engine options, although the latter would only be available in select markets.

The 2022 Kia Sportage will be available in FWD format as standard, with AWD configuration available on select variants. This upcoming SUV was slated to be unveiled this month, although new reports suggest that its debut could be delayed to June 2021. The next-gen Sportage is expected to go on sale in the US market by the end of this year.