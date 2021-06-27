2022 Kia Sportage – 5 Key Things You Should Know About It

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage SUV was unveiled earlier this month, and is slated to have its global debut in July

Earlier this month, South Korean carmaker Kia revealed the fifth-generation Sportage SUV. The manufacturer released a few pictures of the upcoming SUV, showing its exterior and interior design in detail. However, the technical specifications and complete equipment list are kept under wraps for now.

Here, we take a look at everything we know about the 2022 Kia Sportage, including the revealed details as well as a few speculations.

1. Bold exterior styling

Kia Sportage utilises the brand’s new “Opposites United” design philosophy. The front fascia of the SUV features a pair of unique headlamps, with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The signature tiger-nose front grille has been completely restyled as well. The LED taillights feature a single-piece design, and the rear bumper gets sporty faux bash plates. The vehicle also gets a set of machine-cut alloy wheels, which look absolutely beautiful.

2. New interior design

The cabin of the new-generation Sportage has a simple but futuristic design. The highlight of the interior is the massive curved display, which consists of a full-digital instrument console and an infotainment touchscreen. The joint display is flanked by arrow-shaped air-con vents, and there are plenty of soft-touch surfaces all around.

3. Plenty of premium features

Apart from the digital instruments and the large touchscreen infotainment system, the SUV also gets soft-touch switches (with haptic feedback) on the centre console. The vehicle also gets a multi-function steering wheel (with a three-spoke design) and a rotary gear selector.

4. Powertrain options

Kia has not yet revealed the powertrains of the new-generation Sportage. We expect it to share its engine and transmission options with the Tucson, including the hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains as well. The upcoming Kia SUV will likely be offered in FWD configuration as standard, with AWD option available on select variants.

5. Expected launch

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage is scheduled to officially debut globally next month. The new model is expected to go on sale in the US market by early next year.

Kia India hasn’t confirmed if it has plans to bring the Sportage to our market, but the brand wishes to expand its lineup with more SUVs and MPVs, so there’s a chance that the new SUV could launch in our market in the near future.