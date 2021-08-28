2022 Kia Sorento Variant Lineup Revamped & Prices Updated

Kia Sorento in the US market gets a revised variant lineup with updated prices. Here’s all about it

Kia has announced the prices for the 2022 Sorento for the US market. A significant change in the price is made. As a result, the Sorento now starts at an increased price tag. Moreover, the model range has been expanded as well, as per the customer demand. The most crucial of all updates, however, is the introduction of Sorento PHEV that was announced this month itself.

For the exterior, the changes aren’t as prominent as we were expecting them to be. The addition of the new Kia logo is a noticeable difference that replaces the older oval badge across the lineup, as Kia has recently updated its logo. Also, the customers will now be able to get their hands on the Sorento with the X-Line treatment for the EX and S variant.

In addition, the Sorento Hybrid gets an AWD drivetrain with 19-inch alloy wheels in the EX trim. The massive 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay is now a standard affair from the S variant onwards.

The infotainment unit is telematics enabled to aid the users with various connectivity functionalities. The range-topping SX Prestige grade gets a revamped feature list now. It gets 14-way power-adjustable seats with memory function and thigh extenders. Besides, the second-row captain chairs come with heated functionality.

Talking of the most important bit, the price, 2022 Kia Sorento starts from $29,490 for the entry-level LX trim. It is an increment of $100 over the outgoing model. With the AWD layout, the price increases by $1,800, whereas the X-Line AWD further increases by $2,000. The X-Line EX AWD, on the other hand, invites another $3,700 over the price of EX FWD.

The hybrid trims of the updated Sorento are priced from $33,990 in the S grade with an FWD layout. While these prices do not include the $1,175 handling charges, Kia is yet to announce the prices of the new plug-in hybrid iteration of the Sorento, which are available in the SX and SX Prestige grades only.