2022 Kia Seltos To Get Improved Suspension & More Features – Report

2022 Kia Seltos will more likely get an improved suspension, a new Seltos logo, two new exterior shades and more standard safety features

Kia India made its presence felt with an overwhelming reception for the Seltos back in 2019 and it built on its success by adding volume products like the Venue and more recently the Carens that sits below the Carnival MPV. The Seltos continues to be a top-seller for the brand and is consistently the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country almost every month.

With Hyundai reportedly working on launching the facelifted Creta in the coming months in India, Kia appears to be preparing to introduce a slew of revisions to the 2022 Seltos. According to a report that emerged on the internet, the five-seater SUV will get a different suspension tune and thus presumably improving the ride quality and comfort.

The 2022 Kia Seltos will likely get a new HTK+ trim with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and it will feature the iMT transmission. It must be noted that the Hyundai Creta has gained the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) in the S petrol trim. Addressing tough competition in the segment, Kia is expected to add more features as part of the standard offering.

Some of the key features such as Brake Assist, rear disc brakes, side airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSC (Hill Assist Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) could become standard across the range. In addition, Traction Modes and paddle shifters could be offered in the HTX trims and curtain airbags from HTX+ trim.

The 2022 Kia Seltos will get two new paint schemes in the form of Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver as well. Other main revisions will likely include a new Seltos logo, a new Kia Connect logo, a new inside rearview mirror design with Kia Connect button, a set of newly designed 16-inch wheel covers on the HTE and HTK trims, X-Line logo on Indigo Pera seats, etc.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol will continue with manual and automatic transmission choices.