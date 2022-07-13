2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Spotted Testing; Likely To Get ADAS

2022 Kia Seltos is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year in India with a host of updates and new features

Kia India recently launched the Carens three-row UV in the domestic market and it has been well received by customers. The Carens is sold in six- and seven-seat configurations in an aggressive price bracket between Rs. 9.59 lakh and Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and is powered by 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The same powertrain options can be found in the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The former is expected to get a facelift by the middle of this calendar year while the latter’s updated version is already on sale in Indonesia and it will more likely debut in India in the coming months. The updated Seltos’ prototypes have been caught testing in recent times.

The latest spy images give away a number of details of the upcoming midsize SUV which is the second best-selling model in its segment. The ADAS radar module can be seen on them at the front meaning that driver-assistive and safety features like autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane keep assist, cross-traffic alert, pedestrian detection, etc could be available.

While the heavily camouflaged test mule hides the design details, we can expect the 2022 Kia Seltos to come with redesigned LED headlamps, sharper front grille section, updated front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, revised LED tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof as opposed to the single-pane unit in the existing model, etc.

The exterior could take inspiration from the latest Sportage sold in the international markets and the interior will more likely get its share of updates as well. The surface trims could be more premium alongside the updated dashboard and centre console. As for the performance, we do not expect any big changes, especially in India.

However, the 2022 Kia Seltos could get a petrol hybrid system in place of the diesel mill in a similar fashion to the Niro in global markets. If it turns out to be true, the 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol working in tandem with a hybrid system will develop 137 bhp and 264 Nm. The hybrid tech could use a 1.56 kWh Li-ion battery pack powering an electric motor with 42 bhp/170 Nm output.