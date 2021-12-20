2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

2022 Kia Seltos is expected to get subtle exterior and interior updates upon arrival while the powertrain options could remain the same

Kia India brought in the Seltos midsize SUV as its first product for the domestic market in August 2019 and it has been a tremendous success already. The Seltos competes against Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster and others in the highly competitive segment and is likely due an update along the course of next year.

The first spy pictures of what appears to be the facelifted Kia Seltos have been released on the interweb. Despite wearing heavy camouflage, it looks to have received some visual updates to the front and rear. The Seltos and Creta have several commonalities and the latter is expected to be given a major overhaul sometime in the second half of 2022 in India.

The mid-life update for the second-generation Hyundai Creta was launched recently in the international markets as it replicates the styling of the global Tucson. However, it does not seem to be the case with the 2022 Kia Seltos judging by the spy images as only a minor cosmetic update package could be implemented with the upcoming model.

Nothing is set in stone yet though as the test mule is still in its initial stages of testing. The 2022 Kia Seltos looks to have gained an updated grille, headlamp cluster, bumpers and fog lamp housings. The grille, in particular, is more prominent than in the existing model while the rear will more likely get a revised bumper and tail lamps.

The interior may also get subtle updates as new features, latest UVO Connect technology, trim updates and new cabin theme could be available. With no performance changes expected, the facelifted Kia Seltos could be equipped with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

The naturally-aspirated gasoline mill currently develops 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque while the solo oil-burner kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The more powerful turbo petrol develops 140 PS and 242 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions are on offer.