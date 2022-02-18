2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Testing; Petrol Hybrid On The Cards?

2022 Kia Seltos facelift will go on sale with cosmetic changes like a revised front grille and new L-shaped LED tail lamps

Kia India has been selling the Seltos midsize SUV since August 2019 and is also popular in many international markets. The facelifted version of the five-seater has been caught doing winter testing in Scandinavia. The test mule features heavy camouflage with a black wrap on the front, side and rear profiles but some of the updates can be deciphered.

The front fascia appears to have a redesigned front grille while the headlamps, front bumper and fog lamps could also be updated. At the rear, the 2022 Kia Seltos looks to have gained a newly designed L-shaped tail lamp cluster and the reflectors are moved to the revised bumper. While the interior images are not snapped, the door pads and surfaces seem to be wrapped as well.

We can expect the South Korean auto major to introduce new surface trims and key cabin updates such as an upgraded infotainment system with UVO Connect. The Seltos’ cousin, the Hyundai Creta, will receive a major update likely in the second half of this year in India with a new front end resembling the design cues of the latest Tucson based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

The updated version of the Kia Seltos could also launch this calendar year with possible changes like a new panoramic sunroof in India. Internet reports suggest that Kia will more likely discontinue the diesel variants of the Seltos in the overseas markets and it could be replaced by a petrol/hybrid powertrain.

Whether the spotted test prototype carried a hybrid system or not is yet unknown. The Seltos Hybrid will reportedly be powered by the same unit as in the Niro crossover. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine works in tandem with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack to generate a combined power output of 137 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 264 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Globally, the Kia Seltos comes with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine pushing out 146 bhp and 179 Nm while a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine developing 175 bhp and 264 Nm. India will likely continue with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.