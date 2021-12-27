2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Again Showing Changes To Exterior Design

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift has been spotted once again, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market around late 2022

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular midsize SUVs in the Indian market, and it is slated to undergo a midlife facelift soon, likely next year. New spy pictures of the upcoming Seltos facelift have emerged online recently, and although the test model was covered in disguise, some design elements could be seen through it.

At the front, it seems like the grille is positioned lower than before, and the airdam is larger. The headlamps will likely be restyled as well, and we can also see the front parking camera on the nose. At the sides, we see dual-tone alloy wheels, sporting a completely new design, while the rest remains unchanged. The taillights seem to be completely redesigned, more bulbous than before.

Also, the parking lights seem to have been positioned on the rear bumper, near the bottom. Parking sensors are available at the front and back, and judging by the projector headlamps (not LED), this is likely a mid-level trim. There are no roof rails on the test model, but the production version will surely have a pair.

The interior of the Seltos might see a few changes as well, like a new (fully digital) instrument cluster, updated UVO connected car tech, new upholstery, some additional equipment, etc. The powertrain options, however, would be the same as the current version. In the Indian market, Kia Seltos gets three engine options.

These include a 1.5L NA petrol motor (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm), and a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, CVT, 6-speed torque-converter automatic, 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual gearbox) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Kia Seltos facelift will likely have its global debut around mid-2022, and we expect the updated model to make its way to India before the end of next year. Currently, the SUV is priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the facelift model will likely be a little more expensive than this.