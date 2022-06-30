2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Breaks Cover With Digital Cluster, ADAS

2022 Kia Seltos facelift gets a number of updates inside and out; India launch likely later this year

Kia India introduced the Seltos as its first product for the domestic market in 2019 and it has been successful ever since. The midsize SUV is currently one of the top sellers in the segment but the competition has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years and many manufacturers are eyeing the spotlight with new launches or heavily updated models.

In response, the South Korean auto major is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos later this calendar year locally and it has been unveiled ahead of its global debut at the 2022 Busan International Motor Show in Korea which runs between July 14 and 24. As for the exterior, the front fascia has become sharper with a redesigned grille section and headlamps.

The LED headlamp cluster is accompanied by a pair of newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights that extends into the updated grille while the U-shaped chrome trim adds to the sportiness. The revised bumper boasts a similar-looking fog lamp housing as the existing model with vertical lighting but the lower air intake and the skid plate around it have been updated.

The revisions continue elsewhere as the side profile gains an updated dual-tone wheel design while the prominent black wheel arch cladding and lower sills add to the appeal. The rear profile gains a more modern LED tail lamp strip with the Kia logo sitting in the middle while the tweaked bootlid is accompanied by a redesigned bumper with a new skid plate and chrome finish. New paint schemes will also be part of the package.

Just like the exterior, the cabin has also received a host of changes including an all-black theme or a black and brown finish. You could also see an all-digital instrument console with latest UVO Connect, ADAS-based technologies, and a lot more. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will likely continue for India.

Expect it to have slight increase in prices compared to the existing model upon arrival.