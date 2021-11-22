2022 Kia Niro Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On November 25

The next-generation Kia Niro is expected to go on sale in South Korea and Europe first, likely by mid-2022

Kia is all set to unveil the second-generation Niro this Thursday, at the Seoul Mobility Show. Based on the 2019 HabaNiro concept, the updated SUV will have bold styling under the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Plenty of spy pictures have also been doing rounds on the internet, giving us clues about the design of the 2022 Kia Niro.

In the teaser images, we can see that the vehicle gets a bold front fascia, with shapely LED DRLs and a wide grille. At the rear, we see a pair of C-pillar mounted LED taillights, which look sharp as well. The alloy wheels look pretty, and the new Kia logo can be seen on the nose and on the tailgate.

The interior of the new-gen Niro was also previewed in these images. It gets a dual-screen setup, consisting of a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system sitting in a joint housing. The dashboard layout seems driver-centric, although the preview images keep most of the details hidden.

Of course, the new Niro will have a few additional features and equipment over the outgoing model. The cabin quality and styling will be likely be improved considerably, which should consequently mean better creature comforts as well. We’ll know for sure once the SUV makes its debut in the coming days.

The 2022 Kia Niro is an integral part of the brand’s strategy to become a “sustainable mobility solutions provider”. Just like the outgoing version, the new one is expected to have a fully-electric version – e-Niro – which will be based on a modified version of the regular SUV’s platform. Other than that, the new-gen Niro is also expected to get hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

The next-gen Kia Niro is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely only in its electric avatar (e-Niro). The new-generation e-Niro will be Kia’s first EV in our country, and it is expected to arrive here in 2023, via the CKD import route.