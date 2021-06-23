2022 Kia K9 Flagship Luxury Sedan Explained In Detail – Video

2022 Kia K9 comes with a revised exterior and a brand new interior; powered by either a 3.8-litre V6 or a 3.0-litre engine in Korea

A few weeks ago, Kia unveiled the 2022 K9 and here we have posted a video explaining all the key details of the high-end sedan. The K9 was retailed as the K900 in the United States market but is no more. The new model replaced the previous version which was available since 2018, and it comes with a host of updates inside and out and is certainly a head-turner.

The 2022 Kia K9 gets a new tiger-nose front grille, sharper headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, new grille inserts, chromed-out grille border, Kia’s new corporate badge mounted on the bonnet, revised front bumper with wider air intake, long bonnet structure, a large greenhouse with raked front windshield, slender wing mirrors, and elegant character lines.

The new Kia K9 comes with a full-width LED light bar, LED tail lamp cluster, chrome-accented rear bumper, sloping roofline, chromed window line, dual chrome-tipped exhaust outlets, sculpted boot, and so on. The interior of the 2022 Kia K9 shows the roominess for the occupants at the back as even tall passengers appear to sit comfortably.

A dedicated control stack is also fitted at the rear with provisions for climate control and media operation. In addition, buttons for heated and ventilated seats, wireless charging pad, and sunshades are also given alongside massaging function for seats. The thoroughly upgraded cabin boasts a large touchscreen infotainment system as in the latest Genesis models.

The all-digital instrument console and an analog clock in the middle of the dashboard are other notable highlights. The 2022 Kia K9 went on sale in South Korea earlier this month and it won’t be offered in the United States. In its home market, it derives power from a 3.8-litre V6 engine producing 310 horsepower.

Some variants are also offered with a turbocharged 3.0-litre unit delivering 365 horsepower. The 2022 Kia K9 gets over-the-air (OTA) updates and a host of advanced safety systems like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Multi-Collision-Avoidance Automatic Braking System, Rear Parking Collision Prevention Assistive, Remote Parking Assist, etc.