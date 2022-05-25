2022 Kia EV6 Receives 5-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Kia EV6 has scored a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests, with good overall safety for occupants and vulnerable road users

Euro NCAP has published its crash test report for Kia EV6, and the results are impressive. The electric crossover has achieved a 5-star safety rating overall, with admirable performance in individual areas of testing. For a complete picture, let’s take a look at the detailed breakdown of Kia EV6’s crash test report.

In terms of adult occupant safety, the vehicle was awarded a 90% score. The front passenger had good protection to the torso, head, and thighs, along with adequate protection for the tibia. The driver had good protection to the head, thighs, and feet, adequate protection for the right tibia, and marginal protection for the left tibia and torso. The rear passenger had adequate protection for the torso and good protection everywhere else.

These are the results of the front impact crash test. In the side impact crash test, occupants had good protection all around. The rear impact/whiplash test revealed good neck protection for the front-seat occupants and marginal protection for the rear-seat occupants. The vehicle scored 86% in terms of child occupant safety, offering good protection to 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies in a frontal crash. In the side-impact test, only the head of the 10-year-old had marginal protection, with good protection in all other areas.

The car managed to achieve a 64% score for pedestrian safety as well. The protection offered by the bumpers to pedestrians’ thighs was good, but the bonnet offered only marginal protection to pedestrians’ heads. Systems like autonomous braking with front collision warning (which can recognise pedestrians and cyclists) helped improve the score.

Euro NCAP also awarded Kia EV6 an 87% score in terms of safety assists, thanks to onboard safety equipment like speed-limit assists, seatbelt reminders (all seats), driver attention monitoring, lane assist, and forward collision avoidance assist.

Kia EV6 is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on June 2, while bookings are set to open tomorrow – March 26. Only 100 units will be sold in our country in 2022, and the price tag is expected to hover around the Rs. 60 lakh mark (ex-showroom prices).