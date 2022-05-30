2022 Kia EV6 Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch On June 2?

In the Indian market, Kia EV6 will be available with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which can offer an official driving range of up to 528 km on a single charge

Kia EV6 is all set to launch in India on June 2, as the brand’s first EV for our market. The brochure of the soon-to-launch electric crossover has already leaked online, giving us details about the powertrain and the equipment list. Now, a new report claims to have uncovered its price list as well.

In the Indian market, Kia EV6 will be priced at Rs. 65 lakh for the GT-Line variant, and at Rs. 70 lakh for the GT-Line AWD variant. This puts it in the same price range as the newly launched BMW i4, which retails for Rs. 69.90 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom). Kia EV6 will only be available via 15 dealerships across 12 cities in India.

Bookings for Kia’s new EV are already underway on a first-come-first-serve basis, for a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh. A cancellation fee of Rs. 50,000 will be levied if a customer drops their booking. Only 100 units are currently marked to be sold in India, due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Deliveries of the base GT-Line variant will begin in September this year, and in December, the manufacturer will commence deliveries of the AWD variant. The upcoming EV will be available with five exterior paint options – Yacht Blue, Runaway Red, Aurora Black, Moonscape, and Snow White Pearl – while the interior will have an all-black theme with black suede seats and vegan leather bolsters.

There will be plenty of premium features on offer, like a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, adjustable regenerative braking, Kia Connect, 8 airbags, hill assist, VSM, and even ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The India-spec Kia EV6 will be powered by a 77.4 kWh battery, which delivers a claimed driving range of up to 528 km (WLTP cycle). The standard (RWD) variant will be offered with a single electric motor, rated at 229 PS and 350 Nm. The AWD variant will get two motors, with a combined output of 352 PS and 605 Nm.