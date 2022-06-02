2022 Kia EV6 Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 59.95 Lakh

Kia EV6 has garnered 355 bookings in India, and the manufacturer has hinted that it could increase the delivery numbers up from its initial plan of 100 units

Kia EV6 has officially been launched in the Indian market, available in two variants – GT-Line and GT-Line AWD. The electric crossover is priced at Rs. 59.95 lakh for the base (RWD) model, and at Rs. 64.95 lakh for the AWD model (ex-showroom). The new Kia comes loaded with a lot of premium features and advanced tech.

Kia EV6 gets a panoramic-curved-screen setup on the dashboard, consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats (ventilated), smart key, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake, Kia Connect, etc.

The AWD variant additionally gets an augmented reality head-up display and a smart tailgate. Standard safety features include 8 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Multi Collision Brake Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, parking sensors (front and rear), etc.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as also available on Kia EV6. These include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance, Safe Exit Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. As for the design of the electric crossover, it is extremely futuristic.

Kia EV6 gets sleek LED headlamps, with a sporty front bumper, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a sleek side profile. The rear section of the car is unique, sporting a concave tailgate design with the LED taillights sweeping from one side to the other, along with a sloping windscreen and a sporty roof-mounted spoiler.

Kia EV6 Technical Specifications Specifications GT-Line GT-Line AWD Battery capacity 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh Electric motor Single, Permanent magnet synchronous motor Dual, Permanent magnet synchronous motor Max. power 229 PS 352 PS Max. torque 350 Nm 605 Nm

In the Indian market, Kia has decided to offer a 77.4 kWh battery pack on EV6. The ‘GT-Line’ variant gets a single motor on the rear axle, while the ‘GT-Line AWD’ gets two electric motors – one on each axle. The car can deliver a claimed range of around 528 km on a single charge.

It also gets an adjustable regenerative braking system, controlled via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The manufacturer will have 150 kW EV chargers installed at 15 Kia dealerships in 12 cities, for customer convenience.