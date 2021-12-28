2022 Kia Carens X-Line Digital Concept Looks Ready For Adventures

Here, we have a Kia Carens that has been digitally transformed into an off-road MPV, thus making it a true recreational vehicle

Kia Carens was unveiled in India recently, and the MPV is set to go on sale here around early 2022. Officially referred to as a ‘Recreational Vehicle’, the Carens has an extremely handsome design, including both interior and exterior. However, even before its official launch, digital artists have already started imagining the upcoming Kia Carens in various avatars.

Shoeb R. Kalania (SRK Designs) has created a digitally rendered model of the upcoming Kia Carens with an off-road twist. Dubbed ‘X-Line Adventure Concept’, this virtual model sports plenty of changes over the stock vehicle. Firstly, the artist adds new wheels and tyres to the vehicle, along with a front bash plate.

A large roof rack has been installed on the MPV, and the stock roof rails now sport a black finish. The chrome elements on the vehicle, including on the front grille, airdam, window sills, etc., have been blacked out. The vehicle sports an olive green paint job, which goes well with the off-road theme of the design. The changes aren’t much, but the final product looks absolutely brilliant.

Out in the real world, Kia Carens will be available with three options in the Indian market. The first one will be a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), which will come mated to a 6-speed MT. The second one will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), available with the choice between a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

The last one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm), which comes paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. There are plenty of features on offer here, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, UVO connected car tech, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, ESC, VSM, electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, etc.

Kia Carens is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and its closest rivals would be Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6. It would also compete with a few three-row SUVs, like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.