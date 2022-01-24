2022 Kia Carens – Top 5 Things You Should Know About It

Here, we have listed top five details about the soon-to-launch Kia Carens, which you should know if you’re considering buying one

Kia Carens was officially unveiled in India in December 2021, and earlier this month, bookings for this upcoming MPV were opened. Kia received 7,738 orders within the first 24 hours, which is quite an impressive feat! There’s a good amount of hype for the Carens, and the queue of customers is sure to keep increasing in leaps and bounds.

Checking out the forthcoming Kia Carens? Well, there’s a lot to know about it, and here, we’ve summed up the important details into a list of five:

1. Sporty exterior design

The exterior design of Kia Carens is extremely attractive; at the front, it gets vertically-split LED headlights, a sleek front grille, and a sporty front bumper with LED foglamps. At the sides, it gets beautiful alloy wheels, and the overall silhouette is fairly boxy. The rear section gets wraparound LED taillights (joined by a horizontal strip), a sporty roof spoiler, and a chrome-embellished rear bumper. A shark-fin antenna and roof rails are also available here.

2. Premium interior styling

The Carens has a beautiful dual-tone cabin, which looks very upmarket. The dashboard has a flat design, and it features a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre, with touch-sensitive HVAC controls below it. It also gets a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster (with 4.5-inch TFT MID), a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), electric tumble seats (second row), ambient lighting, electric sunroof, six airbags, etc. Also, the MPV is available in 7-seat and 6-seat configurations.

3. Multiple engine choices

Kia Carens will be available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT, depending on the variant chosen.

4. Expected launch timeline

As per reports, Kia Carens will go on sale in India next month, i.e., in February 2022. As mentioned prior, bookings for the MPV have already commenced across the country, for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. There will be five trim levels on offer, and you can check the variant-wise features here.

5. Expected price and rivals

Kia Carens is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, its direct rival will be Mahindra Marazzo, and indirectly, the upcoming Kia MPV will also lock horns with Maruti Ertiga and XL6.