2022 Kia Carens MPV – Variant-Wise Features & Powertrains Explained

Kia India has released the brochure of the soon-to-launch Carens, and here, we’ve provided all the information you need to know about it
Kia is all set to launch the Carens MPV in the Indian market on January 14. Ahead of that, the manufacturer has revealed key details about the vehicle via the official brochure. Kia Carens will be available in five trim levels, namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. There are eight paint options on offer – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl.
There will be three engine choices on offer, the same as Kia Seltos – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard on all, while automatic gearbox options include a 7-speed DCT on the 1.4L petrol engine and a 6-speed AT on the 1.5L diesel engine.
The Premium and Prestige trims get all three engine options, but only with the manual gearbox. The Prestige Plus gets the 1.4L petrol engine option, with both MT and DCT options, along with the 1.5L diesel engine option with MT. The Luxury trim only gets the manual transmission with the 1.4L petrol and 1.5L diesel powerplant choices. Lastly, the Luxury Plus trim gets all engine-gearbox combos except for 1.5L petrol MT.
Premium
Key features on offer on the Premium trim include:
- Steel wheels with caps (15-inch on 1.5L petrol, 16-inch on 1.4L petrol and 1.5L diesel)
- Indigo and beige interior
- Semi-leatherette seats
- Front armrest with storage
- One-touch eclectic tumble (second row)
- Roof-mounted AC vents (second and third row)
- Seatback folding armrest (second row)
- Power windows
- A 7.5-inch LCD instrument cluster
- Five USB-C ports
- 12V outlets
- Driver seat height adjustment (manual)
Prestige
The Prestige trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Premium trim:
- Black and Beige interiors
- Premium fabric and leatherette seats
- Roof rails
- Shark fin antenna
- Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines
- Driving rearview monitor
- Keyless entry
- Power-adjustable ORVMs
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Driver window one-touch up/down
- Luggage lamp
- An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)
- A 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.5-inch TFT MID
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Front parking sensors
- Automatic headlamps
- 6-speaker audio system
Prestige Plus
The Prestige Plus trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:
- LED DRLs and taillights
- 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Automatic climate control
- Electrically-folding ORVMs
- Smart Key with push-button start
- Remote engine start (not available on 1.4L petrol MT)
- Rear wiper and defogger
- Driving modes – Sport/Normal/Eco (1.4L petrol DCT only)
- Auto cruise control
Luxury
The Luxury trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Prestige Plus trim:
- LED headlamps and foglamps
- 64-colour ambient cabin lighting
- Triton Navy and Beige interiors
- Premium leatherette seats
- Flat-bottom steering wheel
- Chrome door handles
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Seatback folding tables
- A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)
- Kia Connect (connected car tech)
- Air Purifier
- Telescopic steering adjustment
Luxury Plus
The Luxury Plus trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Luxury trim:
- Sky Light sunroof
- Rear door spot lamps
- Ambient lighting linked with driving modes (1.4L petrol DCT and 1.5L diesel AT only)
- Ventilated front seats
- Rain-sensing wipers
- 8-speaker Bose audio system
- Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function
- Paddle shifters (1.4L petrol DCT and 1.5L diesel AT only)
- Optional captain seats in second row, i.e., six-seat option
As standard, Kia Carens gets a lot of safety features – six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, VSM, ABS, hydraulic brakes, hill assist, downhill brake control, TPMS, speed-sensing door locks, impact sensing door unlock, seat belt pretensioner/load limiter (first row), and disc brakes on all wheels.