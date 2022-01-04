2022 Kia Carens MPV – Variant-Wise Features & Powertrains Explained

Kia India has released the brochure of the soon-to-launch Carens, and here, we’ve provided all the information you need to know about it

Kia is all set to launch the Carens MPV in the Indian market on January 14. Ahead of that, the manufacturer has revealed key details about the vehicle via the official brochure. Kia Carens will be available in five trim levels, namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. There are eight paint options on offer – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl.

There will be three engine choices on offer, the same as Kia Seltos – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard on all, while automatic gearbox options include a 7-speed DCT on the 1.4L petrol engine and a 6-speed AT on the 1.5L diesel engine.

The Premium and Prestige trims get all three engine options, but only with the manual gearbox. The Prestige Plus gets the 1.4L petrol engine option, with both MT and DCT options, along with the 1.5L diesel engine option with MT. The Luxury trim only gets the manual transmission with the 1.4L petrol and 1.5L diesel powerplant choices. Lastly, the Luxury Plus trim gets all engine-gearbox combos except for 1.5L petrol MT.

Premium

Key features on offer on the Premium trim include:

Steel wheels with caps (15-inch on 1.5L petrol, 16-inch on 1.4L petrol and 1.5L diesel)

Indigo and beige interior

Semi-leatherette seats

Front armrest with storage

One-touch eclectic tumble (second row)

Roof-mounted AC vents (second and third row)

Seatback folding armrest (second row)

Power windows

A 7.5-inch LCD instrument cluster

Five USB-C ports

12V outlets

Driver seat height adjustment (manual)

Prestige

The Prestige trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Premium trim:

Black and Beige interiors

Premium fabric and leatherette seats

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines

Driving rearview monitor

Keyless entry

Power-adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home headlamps

Driver window one-touch up/down

Luggage lamp

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)

A 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.5-inch TFT MID

Multi-function steering wheel

Front parking sensors

Automatic headlamps

6-speaker audio system

Prestige Plus

The Prestige Plus trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:

LED DRLs and taillights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

Electrically-folding ORVMs

Smart Key with push-button start

Remote engine start (not available on 1.4L petrol MT)

Rear wiper and defogger

Driving modes – Sport/Normal/Eco (1.4L petrol DCT only)

Auto cruise control

Luxury

The Luxury trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Prestige Plus trim:

LED headlamps and foglamps

64-colour ambient cabin lighting

Triton Navy and Beige interiors

Premium leatherette seats

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Chrome door handles

Auto-dimming IRVM

Seatback folding tables

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)

Kia Connect (connected car tech)

Air Purifier

Telescopic steering adjustment

Luxury Plus

The Luxury Plus trim offers the following additions/replacements over the Luxury trim:

Sky Light sunroof

Rear door spot lamps

Ambient lighting linked with driving modes (1.4L petrol DCT and 1.5L diesel AT only)

Ventilated front seats

Rain-sensing wipers

8-speaker Bose audio system

Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

Paddle shifters (1.4L petrol DCT and 1.5L diesel AT only)

Optional captain seats in second row, i.e., six-seat option

As standard, Kia Carens gets a lot of safety features – six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, VSM, ABS, hydraulic brakes, hill assist, downhill brake control, TPMS, speed-sensing door locks, impact sensing door unlock, seat belt pretensioner/load limiter (first row), and disc brakes on all wheels.