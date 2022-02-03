2022 Kia Carens – How Is It Different From Hyundai Alcazar?

Kia Carens is built on the same platform as Hyundai Alcazar, but both these three-row vehicles have plenty of differences between them

Kia Carens is all set to launch in India in the coming days. The MPV has started arriving at dealerships, and if you wish to see all its available colour options, you can check that out by clicking here. The Carens shares its platform with Hyundai Alcazar, but there are plenty of differences between the two three-row vehicles.

Firstly, the design of the two vehicles is completely different, including both the exterior and interior. In terms of dimensions, Kia Carens is larger, with the longest-in-segment wheelbase of 2,780mm. Also, Kia has slightly more space on offer, especially in the third row, but both vehicles are available in 6- and 7-seat configurations.

Ingress and egress into the third row are easier on the Kia, as it offers a one-touch-tumble feature for the second row. While both vehicles have folding tables behind the first row seats, Alcazar has one behind both seats and Carens has it on just one. Behind the driver’s seat, Kia has a large air-purifier, which comes integrated into the centre console on the Hyundai.

Hyundai Alcazar has a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, a blind-spot monitor, a 360-degree camera, and a second-row wireless charger over its cousin. Kia Carens gets a single-pane sunroof, a digitised driver’s display, and a wireless charger for just the first row, but six airbags are offered as standard here.

Both vehicles have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer, along with connected car tech. As for powertrain options, both get a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), with a choice between a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Other than that, Kia Carens can be had with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/242 Nm) or a 1.5-litre NA petrol mill (115 PS/144 Nm). Both are available with a 6-speed MT, but the 1.4L gets a 7-speed DCT option as well. Hyundai Alcazar gets a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine (159 PS/191 Nm) choice instead, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh. Kia Carens is expected to be slightly more affordable, with a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh. We’ll bring a detailed video review of the Carens very soon, so keep checking in.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi