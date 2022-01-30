2022 Kia Carens All Colours Showcased In A Detailed Video

Here, we have an exclusive video of the soon-to-launch Kia Carens, which gives us a detailed look at all the colour options of the MPV

Kia Carens is set to launch in India in February, with an expected starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV will directly compete with Mahindra Marazzo, and indirectly with the likes of Maruti Ertiga/XL6. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Kia car has started arriving at dealerships, and we’ve managed to capture its beauty in different colours on video.

There are eight paint options on offer on Kia Carens – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. In the Indian car market, white is the most popular colour choice, and Kia has decided to offer two choices in white! However, personally speaking, it is the darker colours that are more attractive.

The Gravity Grey colour will be the easiest to clean and maintain, and it will also be able to mask most scratches and marks. The Aurora Black Pearl option looks brilliant too, but it will likely be a dust magnet. In that respect, the Moss Brown and Intense Red colours are also great options, as they won’t require constant cleaning to be in their top form!

The Imperial Blue colour option is the one that Kia has shown off in most of its promotional pictures. Well, the MPV does look brilliant in it, so that is understandable. The blue colour surely gives it a completely upmarket feel, perhaps more so than others. Sparkling Silver is the most understated shade among all of these.

Of course, Kia Carens is an extremely handsome car; it has a completely unique front fascia, with vertically split headlamps and a gaping grille on the front bumper. It also gets pretty alloy wheels, wraparound LED taillights, chrome-embellished bumpers (both front and rear), and faux roof rails. The MPV also gets black plastic cladding all around, giving it a crossover-inspired look.

In the Indian market, Kia Carens will be available with three engine options. The first one will be a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor (115 PS/144 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill (140 PS/242 Nm), which could be had with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant (115 PS/250 Nm), with a choice between a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.