2022 Jeep Renegade Spotted Wearing Compass’ Alloy Wheels

2022 Jeep Renegade appears to get minor cosmetic changes before the arrival of an all-new model sometime the following year

The 2022 Jeep Renegade draped in camouflage was spotted getting transported in Maribondo, Alagoas, a municipality located in the Brazilian state. While the test mule shows the same boxy proportions and tall pillars along with the signature vertical front grille and rear end, it looks to have been shod on the same Y-spoke black alloy wheels borrowed from the Compass.

A peek at the cabin indicates the presence of a similar all-black theme as in the existing model while the seat flaps look to be bigger. The Renegade has been in production since 2014 and this could be the last MY update of the compact SUV before switching to the next generation. Speculations surrounding the second-gen Renegade exist since 2018.

While it was initially expected to debut next year, the rumour mill has it that it will only be revealed in 2023 due to the unfavourable social and economic scenarios caused by the health crisis. Jeep’s entire portfolio of SUVs will reportedly be revamped by 2024. It is worth noting that the Renegade received a facelift back in 2018 and is due a substantial upgrade.

The next-generation Jeep Renegade is said to retain the existing Small Wide 4×4 architecture that can also be found in the Compass, Fiat 500X and Toro pickup truck. The platform will be updated to offer better performance and off-roading characteristics in the Renegade. Moreover, it could continue to have the same dimensions along with increased bootspace for added practicality.

It is expected to be offered with three engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo diesel, a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. Judging by the latest trend, it could get plug-in hybrid and electric options in the future. The second-generation Jeep Renegade will be slotted below the Compass and whether it will launch in India or not is yet unknown.

Earlier this year, Jeep introduced the facelifted Compass in India while the seven-seater version of the Compass and the new sub-four-metre SUV are in the development for launch in the coming years.