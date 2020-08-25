2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teaser Images Revealed

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will go on to rival the likes of luxurious SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX, Cadillac Escalade among others

Jeep’s plans of launching all-new full-size SUVs were finally confirmed when the American carmaker was spied testing camouflaged prototypes of the upcoming SUV last year. Jeep has been reiterating its plans for reviving the legendary Grand Wagoneer nameplate for years now, and the manufacturer continues to tease the upcoming 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with images and video clips.

Now, the American carmaker has released another set of images teasing the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer on its social media handles. The images that have been revealed include an engine start/stop button, and the other is a badge with the last few letters of the “Grand Wagoneer”, followed by the flag of United States of America, all finished in golden colour.

Jeep has previously said that the upcoming Grand Wagoneer SUV will be built at the same plant as the RAM 1500, which means that the SUV will most likely be derived from the pickup truck itself and will use the same body-on-frame setup. Spy shots also revealed that the Grand Wagoneer could be equipped with an independent rear suspension.

The Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer will both be full-size 7-seat SUVs, with the former will being the entry-level variant, and the Grand Wagoneer will be the range-topping and more luxurious version of the SUV. Apart from additional equipment, reports suggest that the Grand Wagoneer could also have an extended wheelbase over the entry-level Wagoneer.

Jeep is yet to reveal any details about the Grand Wagoneer but we do know that the said SUV will directly put up against the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator as well as the Lexus LX. The SUV will go on to become the flagship Jeep offering upon its arrival.

An official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but considering the fact that the teaser images look like they are from the production-ready version, the manufacturer could reveal the mighty SUV in all its glory by the end of this year itself.