2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Facelift Launched At Rs. 30.72 Lakh

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets raised ground clearance, shorter bumper for better approach and departure angles, and so on in its new avatar

The Compass Trailhawk variant is back in India as the facelifted version of the more off-road focussed Compass carries a price tag of Rs. 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It is based on the regular range-topping S trim but has more packed into it as it competes against full-sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X.

The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is Rs. 1.38 lakh more expensive than the S variant and compared to the previous version, the facelift comes with a host of exterior updates and new features. It is in line with the updated Compass that was introduced early last year in India. On the outside, the front fascia gets updated headlamps and grille section.

Lower down, the shorter bumpers can be seen to avail better approach and departure angles. It also has a prominent decal on the bonnet while a red-painted tow hook at the rear, scuff plates, Trail Rated badges, 17-inch all-weather tyres, Trailhawk logo at the back, etc are other highlights. The cabin gains contrast red stitching and Trailhawk wording on the seats.

The equipment list comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, powered front seats with ventilated and memory function, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera system, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and so on. For improved off-road capability, the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s ground clearance has been increased to 205 mm.

Courtesy of the new bumpers, the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a battery approach angle of 30 degrees while the departure and breakover angles stand at 34 degrees and 24 degrees respectively. Compared to the standard Compass, it comes with a dedicated Rock drive mode while the raised suspension is said to enable better water wading capability.

As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque is utilised and is paired with a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels as standard. The American SUV maker will launch the seven-seater Meridian and localised Grand Cherokee this year in India.