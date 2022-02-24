2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Engine & Specs Leaked; Launch Soon

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will more likely go on sale in the coming weeks and is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine

Jeep India is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Compass Trailhawk in the coming weeks and its unofficial bookings are said to have commenced at select dealerships. The American SUV manufacturer is working on launching the Meridian, the seven-seater version of the Compass by the middle of this calendar year while a compact SUV is also in the pipeline.

Ahead of its market launch, the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s details have been leaked online courtesy of a brochure and the five-seater off-road based SUV was also teased by Jeep recently. As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet II turbo diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission only sending power to all four wheels. The same engine will be tuned to develop around 200 PS in the upcoming Meridian and it will have visual changes at the front and a longer wheelbase along with an updated rear end to differentiate itself from the regular Compass.

The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk measures length of 4,400 mm, width of 1,818 mm, height of 1,657 mm and has a 2,636 mm long wheelbase with 1,798 kg kerb weight and 60 litres of fuel tank capacity. Some of the off-road based features are frequency selective damping suspension, dynamic torque steering, selec-terrain with rock mode, hill descent control, etc.

On the outside, it is equipped with LED projector headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, red-painted rear tow hook, powered tailgate, all-terrain tyres, two-tone colour scheme, and so on. The cabin gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a digital cluster.

The equipment list boasts a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, black leather interior with red stitching, eight-way adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push-button engine start/stop, six airbags, hill start assist, nine-speaker audio, wireless charging facility, two-zone automatic climate control, traction control, TPMS, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, electrically foldable wing mirrors, around view camera, etc.