2022 Jeep Compass Mild-hybrid Spotted Without Any Camo

Yes! The car in these pictures is a test mule of the upcoming 2022 Jeep Compass, and it is partially electrified

At times, a vehicle doesn’t seem like an all-new one in the spy images. The situation is quite confusing in these images too. Well, the car in the spy shots here is the 2022 Jeep Compass, which has made its official debut in China and the USA. The example seen in these images has some changes to spot, but the job could be a tough one.

However, what’s making it a little easier is the orange sticker fixed on the windshield. It is a high-voltage sticker and is apt at letting us know that it’s a partially electric vehicle. In this case, the Jeep Compass in the pictures is a mild-hybrid iteration of the ICE model. Also, a badge can be seen around the tailgate, which has been neatly camo’ed.

However, we should take note that it isn’t the 4xe trim. Instead, it will get a 48V mild-hybrid system that would help it with increased mileage and some low-end grunt. For the powertrain, this particular trim may borrow a 1.3L turbocharged petrol motor from the smaller Renegade. Also, the mild-hybrid setup will be capable of electric-only operation.

In the US market, however, the Compass is offered with a 2.4L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated, gasoline motor. It churns out 177 Hp and can be had with either an FWD layout or an AWD layout. While the front-wheel-drive trims are offered with a 6-speed MT, the AWD trims gets a 9-speed automatic as standard.

Early this year, Jeep launched the facelifted Compass in the Indian market. It received a slew of cosmetical upgrades over the model it replaced. All of these changes made it look quite like the 2022 model that is on sale in the international markets.

On the inside, it now gets a fresh layout for the dashboard. It even features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa Support. Powering the Compass facelift is a set of two engine choices – 1.4L turbo-petrol and 2.0L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and 9-speed AT. Prices for the Compass facelift start from Rs. 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom.