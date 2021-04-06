2022 Jeep Compass (Facelift Model) Officially Unveiled

The 2022 Jeep Compass sports changes to the exterior and interior design, along with the addition of new features and equipment

In January of this year, Jeep launched the Compass facelift in the Indian market. Now, the updated SUV has officially debuted in Europe as well, and it will start arriving in stores across the continent in May. The 2022 Jeep Compass features plenty of changes, not just to the styling, but also to the equipment list.

The exterior design of the 2022 Jeep Compass features a few subtle changes. The LED headlamps are sleeker than before, and the signature seven-slat front grille sports a new mesh. The front bumper has been redesigned, and just below the front grille, a horizontal slit stretches across from one fog lamp to another. The side profile isn’t too different from the outgoing version, although the SUV does get a new design for the alloy wheels.

At the rear, we see revised LED taillights, along with a new bumper. As for the 2022 Compass Trailhawk, it will have a slightly different exterior design compared to the regular Compass, including different bumpers, different alloy wheels, and new graphics. It also gets a improved skid plate for better protection of the underbelly.

As for the interior, it has been thoroughly redesigned; The Jeep Compass facelift gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Uconnect 5), along with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console. It gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even Amazon Alexa connectivity. The dashboard design is new, with different HVAC vents and controls, and the steering wheel is new as well. The Trailhawk version features a different interior theme, along with different upholstery.

The Euro-spec 2022 Jeep Compass gets the same engine options as before. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is on offer, which is available in two states of tune – 130 PS and 150 PS – both with 270 Nm of maximum torque on offer. The low-output version comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful version gets a 7-speed DCT.

A 1.6-litre diesel engine option will also be available, with 130 PS of peak power on tap. Other than that, the 2022 Compass also gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and an 11.4 kWh battery. It is available in two states of tune – 190 PS and 240 PS – and also gets a standard all-wheel-drive system.