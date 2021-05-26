2022 Jeep Commander (Compass Based) Digitally Rendered

The upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV (Compass based) is expected to launch in the Indian market in the first half of 2022

American UV manufacturer Jeep is planning to launch a few new SUVs in the Indian market soon. One of these upcoming vehicles includes a new 7-seater SUV, which will be based on the Jeep Compass. The manufacturer had previously confirmed that this new model won’t just be a stretched-out version of the compass, but would have its own unique identity.

Thanks to multiple spy pictures, we have a rough idea about what the new Jeep 7-seater SUV for India (codenamed ‘H6’) would look like. Digital artist Kleber Silva has created a digitally rendered model, which shows us how the production-ready model of this upcoming SUV might look. At the front, we see the signature seven-slot grille, with the same mesh design as the 2021 Compass.

Flanking the front grille are a pair of sleek-looking projector headlamps, with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper features a wide air dam with chrome surrounds, along with sleek fog lamps. The sculpted bonnet looks extremely cool, and there’s a Jeep badge on the nose. At the sides, we see prominent black cladding along the bottom and on the wheel arches.

The SUV also gets blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars, along with blacked ORVMs and roof. We also see body-coloured door handles here, along with a pair of roof rails. At the rear, the vehicle gets a pair of wraparound LED taillights, which get chrome surrounds along with a chrome strip running horizontally between the two.

The rear bumper sports fake dual exhaust tips, along with integrated rear fog lamps. The tailgate gets a Jeep badge in the centre, just above the numberplate holder. We also see a roof-mounted spoiler here with an integrated stop lamp. The actual production model will likely look different from this unofficial digital rendering, but this gives us a fair estimate of what to expect in the design department.

The upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV is expected to be named ‘Commander’. It will likely be powered by FCA’s 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that also powers the Compass. However, it will be tuned to generate higher power in the Commander, around 200 PS. Transmission options will likely be limited to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and AWD would be available as an option.