2022 Hyundai Venue To Set New Benchmark In Its Segment

2022 Hyundai Venue will offer a new design, and segment-first features while continuing with the tried and tested engine options as well as the platform

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce the updated version of the Venue on June 16, 2022. In a typical Hyundai fashion, the facelift will be subjected to a number of changes inside and out. The complete makeover in terms of styling and overall appeal will be accompanied by added features pertaining to improved comfort, convenience and connectivity.

We highlight that it is a major facelift as generally manufacturers only offer mild feature revisions to the exterior and interior on an updated model and reserve a long list of changes for new generation versions and thus we strongly believe Hyundai is setting a benchmark in terms of the appeal of the facelifts and how they are perceived with the 2022 Venue.

The official bookings of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are open at authorised dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. The Venue was first launched in India in 2019 and it has been a big hit for the South Korean auto major by being the first connected in India. With growing competition, Hyundai is addressing the segment with an improved Venue and the exterior gets a thorough redesign.

It now sticks by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy found in the global Hyundai SUVs and some of the upcoming India-bound SUVs like the Creta facelift and new-gen Tucson.

The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille with a Hyundai badge sitting in the middle, a split headlamp cluster, sleeker lighting system, wider central air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, a thick LED strip covering the width of the tailgate at the rear, updated rear bumper and so on.

It will be available in new two-tone Fiery Red and Black colour alongside single-tone shades such as Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Polar White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver.

Some of the segment-first features the 2022 Hyundai Venue will have are a two-step reclining rear seat, a touchscreen infotainment system with multiple regional languages, 60+ BlueLink connectivity features, home-to-car connectivity with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant and Sound of Nature feature enabling the driver to play acoustic natural sounds while driving.

The equipment list also comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-tone cabin theme, drive select modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), steering wheel with mounted controls and so on. As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine are carried over from the outgoing model.

The turbo petrol engine offers spirited driving characteristics for enthusiasts while the oil-burner is capable of taking strides during long distances with high fuel efficiency. Having an extensive range is a big advantage for the upcoming Venue as it will be retailed in E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O) trim levels.

In addition, the platform on which the five-seater is built around is another highlight. The architecture is responsible for providing good driving dynamics, highway stability and cornering abilities while the short turning radius makes it easy to park and the high ground clearance enhances the practicality and its mild off-road nature.

The ANCAP four-star rated Venue is also high on safety with the existence of an array of safety features like six airbags, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management/Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist, ABS with EBD and more. Thus, giving customers a safe and secured way of traveling distances with friends and family.