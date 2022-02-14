2022 Hyundai Venue N Line Spotted Testing For The First Time

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to feature contrast exterior and interior touches and it could be offered only with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai has been spotted testing the N Line variant of the Venue for the first time in its homeland of South Korea, as can be judged from the design elements seen through the black wrap of the test mule. The N Line badge on the front fender is accompanied by red finish on the front bumper and the rear may adopt similar changes too.

The South Korean auto major introduced the N Line spec i20 premium hatchback last year in India. It features a sportier exhaust note, tuned suspension for added firmness and visual updates. The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line is also expected to get a tuned exhaust and suspension with contrast accents inside the cabin as well to add sportiness as it will sit at the top of the range.

Expect the Venue N Line to be offered only with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that currently produces 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. As in the i20, the compact SUV’s N Line trim could be available only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It will certainly help in expanding the range further and appeal to more young customers.

The Venue is one of the popular sub-four-metre SUVs on sale in the Indian market and the facelift is expected to be launched by the middle of this calendar year. It will more likely be accompanied by its bigger sibling, the Creta facelift in the second half of 2022. Both are subjected to a slew of changes mainly on the outside in a typical Hyundai fashion.

The five-seater was launched back in 2019 and its split headlamp cluster dominated front fascia remains fresh till date but Hyundai has other ideas as it appears to be planning a comprehensive makeover as it will stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy found in the Tucson.

The new-gen Tucson will reportedly launch in India this year as well. The facelifted Hyundai Venue gains a new parametric jewel pattern front grille, redesigned headlamps, new fog lamp housing, mildly updated rear end, etc. The interior will be packed with features as the existing model.

Image Source: Autospy