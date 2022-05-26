2022 Hyundai Venue Leaked Ahead Of India Launch Next Month

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to go on sale next month in India and is subjected to a number of revisions inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is highly expected to launch the facelifted avatar of the Venue next month in the domestic market and its un-official bookings are said to have commenced as well. The compact SUV has been on sale since mid-2019 locally and is currently one of the best-selling models in its competitive segment.

Ahead of its market launch, the 2022 Hyundai Venue appears to have been leaked courtesy of the 3D model, which was posted on hum3d.com. The website says “3D model created maximally close to a real Hyundai car and based on the dimensions from open sources”. The 3D model is as close it gets to the production version, judging by the spy shots that came out from India and South Korea over the last few months.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue Turbo comes with a heavily redesigned front fascia that brings the sub-four-metre closely in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally. The same styling will be seen on the upcoming Creta facelift and the new-gen Tucson bound for H2 2022. Up front, the new Venue gets a heavily chromed grille section with the Hyundai badge sitting in the middle.

The split headlamp cluster continues with a sharper lighting assembly and chrome casing and the wider central air intake is accompanied by a rather plain bumper as opposed to the sporty unit found on the outgoing model. Other visual highlights are new front and rear faux skid plates, styled steel wheels of the outgoing model retained in a grey finish, and new LED tail lamps.

The boxy tail lamps are ditched in favour of a new light strip covering the width of the vehicle and it connects the newly designed tail lamps. The Venue lettering on the bootlid below the Hyundai badge remains similar while the rear bumper is also redesigned. You could also see chromed door handles and grey roof rails.

The tailgate structure, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, side body cladding and pillar design have been retained. The existing 1.2L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.0L petrol engines will be carried over with similar transmission choices but the interior will likely gain features such as an all-digital instrument console, a new steering wheel with mounted controls, a sunroof and latest connectivity tech. Hyundai is also expected to launch the sportier N Line variant.