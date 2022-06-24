2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta – Specs Comparison

Here, we have a detailed comparison between the newly-launched Hyundai Venue facelift and its elder sibling – Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Motor Company recently launched the 2022 Venue facelift in India. The new model features plenty of design changes over the older one, along with some extra features. With the update, many people are wondering how Venue now compares to its elder sibling – Creta.

If you were also wondering how the new Venue facelift fares against Creta, then check out our detailed comparison below!

Exterior design and dimensions

On paper, the facelifted Hyundai Venue is taller than the older model by 12mm, while other dimensions remain the same. The little SUV has been significantly restyled, featuring a completely new grille, an updated headlamp setup, and a new taillight setup. Overall, it looks much more aggressive than before.

As for Hyundai Creta, it maintains its polarising design. The unique headlamp and taillight setup attract a lot of attention, as does the cascading front grille. However, we’re waiting for Creta to receive a facelift, as the updated model (available overseas) looks way cooler.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift Vs Hyundai Creta – dimensions Model Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Length 3,995mm 4,300mm Width 1,770mm 1,790mm Height 1,617mm 1,635mm Wheelbase 2,500mm 2,610mm

Of course, Creta is the bigger SUV among these two. However, in terms of width and height, Venue isn’t far behind, although it is noticeably smaller in terms of length and wheelbase length. Still, the aggressive design of Hyundai Venue gives it a comparable road presence to Creta.

Interior styling and features

The cabin of Hyundai Venue hasn’t seen as many changes as the exterior. The dashboard design is the same as before, with a floating-type 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The instrument console is now a fully digitised unit – the same one that is seen on Kia Carens.

The key features on offer on the facelifted Venue include a new flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), 2-step reclining rear seats, power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof, etc. It also gets an updated BlueLink system with support for Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.

Hyundai Creta’s cabin has a simplistic yet premium design overall. The expansive dashboard, the integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the panoramic sunroof, and the semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID) help the vehicle look upmarket.

The features on offer include a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, all power windows, cruise control, and 2-step reclining rear seats, the same as Venue. Additionally, it gets ventilated seats on top variants, not offered on Venue.

Engine and transmission

Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol unit, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, available with a choice between a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor, which comes paired with a 6-speed MT.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift Vs Hyundai Creta – engine comparison (petrol engines) Specs Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Engine size 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre 1.5-litre / 1.4-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 / turbocharged, inline-3 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 / turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 83 PS / 120 PS 115 PS / 140 PS Max. torque 114 Nm / 172 Nm 144 Nm / 242 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT / 7-speed DCT

Hyundai Creta also has three engine options available – a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.4L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. The 1.5L petrol engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT, while the 1.4L petrol mill comes with a 7-speed DCT. On the 1.5L diesel motor, buyers can choose a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift Vs Hyundai Creta – engine comparison (diesel engines) Specs Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Engine size 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4 Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 100 PS 115 PS Max. torque 240 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Price

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is priced from Rs. 7.53 lakh to Rs. 12.72 lakh. Considering all the features on offer, along with the engine choices, the cost seems justified. Still, it isn’t the most value-for-money offering in its segment now.

As for Hyundai Creta, it is significantly more expensive, with prices ranging from Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 18.18 lakh (All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi).