2022 Hyundai Venue Launch On 16th June, Official Teaser Out

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will go on sale on June 16 in India and it gets a host of visual changes and interior updates

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released the first official pictures of the new Venue compact SUV ahead of its market launch on June 16, 2022. The Venue has been a top-selling model in its space since its debut back in 2019. In response to the growing competition, the facelifted SUV will come about with a myriad of changes inside and out.

The exterior gets a thoroughly revised front fascia with the presence of a dark chrome front grille while the split headlamp cluster has been retained. The more prominent grille flows into the lighting system in a seamless fashion as the overall design now follows the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy that will also be seen on the new-gen Tucson and Creta facelift.

The rear gains first-in-segment connecting LED tail lamps with unique vertical design elements and they stretch across the rear complementing the overall design. The hexagonal cut crystal design adds to the aura as the Venue’s overall looks have been completely enhanced. Other key visual highlights are new front and rear faux skid plates, new wheels, body-coloured door handles, lower air intake on the bumper and grey coloured roof rails.

The Venue wording on the bootlid below the Hyundai badge continues while the rear bumper is also updated. You could also see chromed door handles and grey roof rails. Speaking of the upcoming facelift, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

“At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.”

As for the performance, the same 1.2L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.0L petrol engines will continue with similar transmission options. The interior will likely gain a fully-digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel with mounted controls, a sunroof and the latest Hyundai BlueLink connectivity. It will also likely be offered with an N-Line variant.