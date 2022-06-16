2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift – Top 7 New Features It Will Get

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will have a lot of features and equipment on offer, and here, we’ve listed seven of the most exciting ones

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is scheduled to launch in India on June 16. Thanks to official teasers and the leaked brochure, we have plenty of details available about this updated SUV. The new model will be much more upmarket than the outgoing one, thanks to all the additional features it would get.

Here, we’ve listed the top seven new features that will be available on the soon-to-launch Hyundai Venue facelift.

1. Updated LED headlights and taillights

Hyundai’s compact SUV will get a restyled split headlamp setup, consisting of new LED DRLs and turn indicators. The taillights will be completely restyled as well, featuring a new single-piece design. Other than that, the bumpers (front and rear), front grille, and alloy wheels would be redesigned as well.

2. Digital driver’s display

The updated 2022 Hyundai Venue will get a digitised instrument console. As per the official teasers, this will be the same one that is offered on Kia Carens. The system will consist of a TFT MID in the centre, flanked by monochrome readouts for the speedometer and tachometer.

3. Drive mode select

On the upcoming Venue facelift, Hyundai will offer driving modes – Sport, Normal, and Eco. These driving modes can be selected via a dial on the centre console. However, the manufacturer has not specified which engine options will be available with the drive mode selector.

4. Reclining rear seats

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will also get 2-step reclining rear seats, which would be a first-in-segment feature. Thanks to that, the backseat comfort level of the little crossover will increase significantly.

5. Power-adjustable driver seat

The driver seat will now get electric adjustability, which is another brilliant feature. Other than that, the upholstery options will also be updated. With these, the cabin styling will be refreshed, although the dashboard design and interior panels will remain completely unchanged.

6. Updated Infotainment system and BlueLink connectivity

The infotainment system of the crossover will continue forward with an 8-inch touchscreen, but it will now get the ‘sounds of nature’ feature. Also, the manufacturer has stated that the BlueLink system on the facelifted Hyundai Venue will now offer over 60 connected features.

7. Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant connectivity

The upcoming Venue facelift will offer ‘Home to Car’ connectivity via Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant. This would allow owners to control select car features, like Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Vehicle Status Check, Find My Car, Tire Pressure Information, Fuel Level Information, Speed Alert, Time Fencing (Out-of-Time) Alert, and Idle Time Alert, without stepping out of their house.