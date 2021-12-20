2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied With Plenty Of Design Updates

2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to go on sale sometime next year with cosmetic updates inside and out while no mechanical changes are likely

Hyundai Motor India introduced the Venue compact SUV in May 2019 and in just over a year of its debut, more than one lakh units were sold. The Venue still continues to be one of the top-sellers for the South Korean auto major in India along with the Creta midsize SUV. The Venue has not received any major updates in India and it looks like something has been brewing under the curtain.

The spy image of what appears to be a facelifted Venue wearing camouflage has come up on the internet and it could enter the domestic market sometime next year to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. While the overall silhouette of the Venue remains identical, the front and rear look to have gained notable updates.

The rear, in particular, comes with redesigned LED tail lamps, reprofiled bumper and tweaked tailgate. The tail lamps do resemble that of the Creta and are connected by a horizontal light strip adding modernity. In addition, we do expect the alloy wheel design to be updated as well and the prototype was shod on the same design as in the Casper micro SUV.

At the front, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will likely come with a redesigned grille section, sharper headlamps, revised bumper and fog lamps, and so on. Just as the exterior, the interior of the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV may also get a new cabin theme and use of premium quality materials. The equipment list could also be brimmed up in line with the competition.

The compact SUV space will see plenty of action next year as the new generation Vitara Brezza will be launched early next year while the Citroen C3 is also bound for 2022. As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol will likely be utilised.

The Venue is currently priced between Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to come with a minor price hike. One of the key advantages of Venue in the segment is that it is offered in an expansive range across multiple transmission choices pertaining to a variety of consumers.