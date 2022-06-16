2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 7.53 Lakh

2022 Hyundai Venue gets a number of changes inside and out and the equipment is also upgraded with new segment-first features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the facelifted Venue in the domestic market with huge anticipation and there are plenty of reasons for it. The Venue has been a top seller in the compact SUV segment since its market debut in 2019 and the facelift is the most comprehensive update in its nearly three years of lifespan.

In response to the growing competition, the second largest car producer in the country has brought in a whole host of changes inside and out and the features list has been upgraded to lure in more customers. The 2022 Hyundai Venue now sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally.

The sub-four-metre SUV is retailed in E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O) trims and is priced at Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base Kappa 1.2 petrol MT E, Rs. 9.99 lakh for U2 CRDi diesel MT S+ and Rs. 9.99 lakh for the Kappa 1.0 turbo GDI S(O) petrol (ex-showroom, pan India). Hyundai has also said that the tentative waiting period of the updated Venue stands between 12 and 16 weeks depending on the variants and it can be purchased by customers with up to 100 per cent on-road funding too. It has a 3-year/unlimited km warranty as standard and is extendable up to 7 years and a 3-year BlueLink subscription.

The exterior comprises a redesigned front fascia with the presence of a new chrome grille section while the split headlamp cluster continues. Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, more prominent LED tail lamps with a thin strip connecting them, new colour schemes, wider central air intake, updated front and rear bumpers, etc.

As for the performance, the 2022 Hyundai Venue continues to use the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The smaller petrol engine is also available in the N-Line trim, which helps in expanding the lineup further and it gets a number of exterior changes to differentiate itself from the standard model.

2022 Hyundai Venue Specifications Engine 1.2L petrol/1.5L diesel/1.0L turbo petrol Power 83 PS/100 PS/120 PS Torque 113.8 Nm/240 Nm/172 Nm Transmission Five-Speed MT, Six-Speed MT, Six-Speed iMT, Seven-Speed DCT Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Ground Clearance 195 mm Wheelbase Length 2,500 mm

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine makes 83 PS maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The 1.0-litre three-pot turbocharged petrol unit delivers 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill kicks out 100 PS maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Transmission choices: five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT. Some of the key features in the updated Venue are an all-digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, drive modes namely Eco, Normal and Sport, a two-step reclinable rear seat, home-to-car connectivity, a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest 60+ BlueLink connectivity and so on.

As for the colours, the 20220 Hyundai Venue comes in Fiery Red and Black shade along with monotone paint schemes like Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Polar White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. It also features multiple regional language compatibility in the infotainment, Alexa and Google Voice Assistant and the Sound of Nature feature that enables playing acoustic natural sounds while driving around.