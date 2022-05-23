2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift India Launch Likely On June 16

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to go on sale next month with an assortment of changes visually and inside the cabin

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has a number of new models waiting in the pipeline and two of the launches have been confirmed already. The South Korean auto major will introduce the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle later this year while the new-generation Tucson is bound for H2 2022. The heavily updated Creta and next-generation Verna are also under development.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to be the one to launch more likely on June 16 with a host of changes inside and out. The prototypes have been caught testing on Indian roads a few times already and in a similar fashion to the Creta, the compact SUV will get exterior revisions to be in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The Venue has been on sale in the Indian market since 2019 and it has been well received amongst customers as it is one of the top sellers in the sub-4m SUV space. The 2022 Hyundai Venue will get a parametric jewel pattern front grille similar to the upcoming Tucson for India, slimmer headlamps, new fog lamp housings, updated front and rear bumpers, etc.

Other highlights will include new L-shaped LED tail lamps, tweaked bonnet and bootlid, newly designed alloy wheels, and so on. The interior is also expected to get notable updates as an all-digital instrument console, new surface trims and materials, an updated dashboard, a new multifunctional steering wheel and perhaps new connectivity and safety tech as well.

The N Line variant of the Venue had already been caught testing in India and it will likely in expanding the range. It will gain different looking bumpers, contrast red highlights, twin exhaust pipes, different alloy wheel design, etc to differentiate itself from the regular model. It could be offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre turbo engine, just like the i20 N Line.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines could be utilised and the transmission choices could be carried over as well.