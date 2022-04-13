2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift India Launch Likely Next Month

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to go on sale next month and it will have an assortment of changes inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Venue compact SUV in 2019 and it has become one of the most successful products for the company in recent times. In response to the growing competition, Hyundai is working on an updated iteration of the five-seater. The spy pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Venue have been caught on camera already suggesting that a launch is near.

The facelifted Venue is expected to go on sale next month in India with a host of revisions inside and out. Up front, the 2022 Hyundai Venue gets more in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed globally. It features a redesigned grille section with what Hyundai calls a parametric jewel pattern, restyled headlamps and new LED DRLs.

Other highlights are an updated front bumper with wider air intake, new LED tail lamps taking inspiration from Ioniq 5 EV, a reworked rear bumper and perhaps a slightly tweaked tailgate structure. The interior of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will likely come with notable updates including new seat upholstery and surface trims.

In addition, a set of newly designed alloy wheels will also be available in the top-spec variants while new front and rear skid plates are also of high possibility. The features list of the updated Hyundai Venue could also gain new tech and equipment. However, no mechanical revisions are expected to be part of this upcoming facelift.

One of the key reasons for the Venue’s popularity is its availability in a wide price range with three powertrain choices. As for the performance, it uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing around 83 hp while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine kicks out around 100 hp. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine makes 120 hp.

The gearbox options could also be carried forward. The bigger petrol engine in the 2022 Hyundai Venue will likely continue to be mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the other two units are hooked with a six-speed MT. The turbo petrol will be linked with an iMT or a seven-speed DCT.