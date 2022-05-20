2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift India Launch Likely In The Coming Weeks

2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to get a number of exterior and interior changes while the powertrain options will likely remain the same

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has a number of new models up its sleeve as the facelifted Venue, heavily updated Creta, new-generation Tucson and Ioniq 5 are waiting in the wings. The Ioniq 5 electric vehicle will go on sale later this year while the updated Venue is the first to arrive as early as next month and select dealerships appear to have begun pre-bookings reportedly.

The Hyundai Venue was first introduced back in May 2019 and is currently one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the country. With the competition growing rapidly, the second-largest carmaker in India is certainly responding as the 2022 Venue has already been caught testing on public roads with a host of revisions inside and out and new features will also be part of the package.

The exterior gets a big upgrade as the front fascia gets a major revision to be in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy found in the Tucson, Elantra and others. The larger grille section becomes squarer with a reprofiled split headlamp cluster and is accompanied by a wider lower grille, new front and rear skid plates, and a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

Other visual enhancements include new split LED tail lamps and an updated rear bumper. The interior is expected to feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, Bose audio, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, ESC, six airbags, ABS with EBD, sunroof, ISOFIX Child mounts, etc.

We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the 2022 Hyundai Venue as the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be utilised. The NA petrol develops 83 PS and 114 Nm while the solo oil-burner delivers a maximum power output of 100 PS and 240 Nm.

The smaller turbo petrol kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine could gain the 115 PS version, linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Expect the prices to increase slightly compared to the outgoing model.