2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift India Launch Likely In The Coming Months

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to go on sale in the coming months with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a new N Line variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is the second-largest carmaker in the country and it has endured tremendous success with its SUV range in recent years courtesy of the Creta and Venue. The midsize SUV and the compact SUV are waiting to get their respective facelifts while the new generation Tucson is also expected to arrive along with the updated Kona Electric in the near future.

This will certainly help in refreshing the entire SUV range barring the Alcazar, which made its market debut only last year. The 2022 Hyundai Venue and Creta will be comprehensive facelifts to address the growing competition and the former is expected to be launched first in the coming months. Previous reports indicate that the updated Venue will go on sale in early May 2022.

Judging by the spy pictures, the 2022 Hyundai Venue appears to be in its final stages of testing and it will be subjected to a number of changes inside and out. In a similar fashion to the upcoming Creta facelift, which is already on sale in Southeast Asia, the revised Venue will stick with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally. The exterior highlights will more likely include a redesigned grille section with parametric jewel pattern design, updated split headlights, revised front bumper, newly designed alloy wheels, new L-shaped LED tail lamps, reworked rear bumper with a faux skid plate, etc. The overall dimensions and the silhouette as well as the pillars will be retained.

The interior is expected to get a tweaked dashboard and centre console, latest BlueLink connectivity, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new seat upholstery, and so on. India is also believed to get the N Line variant with sportier styling. It will feature contrast red accents, different looking bumpers, twin exhaust outlets, new wheels, and so on. The cabin of the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line could be applied with an all-black theme with N Line logos and red stitches. It could be offered only with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 120 PS and 172 Nm.