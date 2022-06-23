2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Digitally Imagined In Knight Edition Avatar

Here, we have a digitally rendered 2022 Hyundai Venue, which features styling updates inspired by Creta Knight Edition

Hyundai Motor Company recently launched the facelifted Venue in India. The updated SUV gets a lot of design changes over the previous version, making it look more muscular and sporty than before. With the new Hyundai Venue facelift, the manufacturer is hoping to capture a larger piece of the compact SUV segment.

A little while back, Hyundai had introduced a special edition version of Creta, named ‘Creta Knight Edition’, which features a unique exterior and interior colour theme. This leads us to a thought experiment – how would the new Hyundai Venue facelift look in its ‘Knight Edition’ avatar? Well, digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania (SRK Designs) has the answer!

Here, we have a digitally rendered model of Hyundai Venue, imagined in the ‘Knight Edition’ colour scheme. This digital model features a blacked-out front grille (with red highlights), along with new all-black alloy wheels. Apart from that, the roof rails, door handles, and faux front bashplate has been coloured black as well.

There are red highlights on the ORVMs and the front bumper as well, which give the SUV’s overall design a sporty touch. The windows and windscreen now get a heavy tint, which would be completely illegal in real life, but here, it looks extremely cool! Looking at this, we do wish that Hyundai actually launches a Knight Edition version of the new Venue in the future.

The India-spec Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol unit, which comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, available with a choice between a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit that comes paired with a 6-speed MT.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is priced from Rs. 7.53 lakh to Rs. 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The compact crossover continues to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, etc. The soon-to-launch Citroen C3 will also be its competitor.