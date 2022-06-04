2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Details Out – Interior, Specs, Features, Colours

2022 Hyundai Venue will go on sale on June 16, 2022 in India and it gets a handful of segment-first features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16, 2022 and its official bookings are open at authorised showrooms and online for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. The updated compact SUV comes with a host of changes inside and out in response to the growing competition in the tightly contested segment.

The official pictures and details of the 2022 Hyundai Venue have been revealed officially and here we tell you all the key information. As for the colours, it gets a new dual-tone Fiery Red and Black shade along with monotone hues like Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Polar White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver.

The four first-in-segment features endorsed by the South Korean auto major are a two-step reclining rear seat, an infotainment system with multiple regional languages, more than 60 BlueLink connectivity features, home-to-car connectivity with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, and Sound of Nature feature playing acoustic natural sounds while driving.

Other major highlights in the 2022 Hyundai Venue are an all-digital instrument console, connecting LED tail lamps, a two-tone black and beige cabin, and drive select modes namely Eco, Normal and Sport. The sub-four-metre SUV will be available in E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O) trims and the powertrain choices have been carried over with the presence of a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine.

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine continues to deliver 83 PS maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The smaller 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline mill kicks out 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm. The solo 1.5-litre four-pot oil-burner develops 100 PS maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

The powertrains choices are a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. Hyundai has also mentioned that the tentative waiting period of the 2022 Venue stands at 12-16 weeks and it can be bought with up to 100 per cent on-road funding. Lastly, another major revision deals with the exterior as the front fascia and the rear now stick with latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally.